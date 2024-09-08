Assault on helper: Transport workers halt bus operations from Ctg to Cox’s Bazar

Suspension of southbound services in effect as of 2:45pm

Transport workers have suspended bus operations from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar and Banshkhali upazila this morning in protest of a bus helper being assaulted.

The suspension remains in effect as of 2:45pm.

However, vehicles coming from Cox's Bazar are still able to enter Chattogram, reports our Chattogram correspondent quoting police.

Aftab Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bakalia Police Station, said locals allegedly assaulted a helper of a Cox's Bazar-bound Marsa Transport bus at Chandanaish upazila around 6:00am.

In protest, transport workers gathered at Bashiruzzaman Chattar in Chattogram's Bakalia area, near the third Karnaphuli Bridge, and blocked buses heading toward Cox's Bazar and Banshkhali, the OC said.

Army personnel were present in the area.

Passengers traveling from various upazilas in the southern region of Chattogram are facing significant inconvenience due to the disruption in bus services, he added.