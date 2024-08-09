Asaduzzaman new AG

Md Asaduz-zaman, a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and a BNP leader, has been appointed as new attorney general of Bangladesh.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him as the 15th top law officer of the state since the post fell vacant after previous attorney general AM Amin Uddin resigned on August 7 citing personal difficulties.

Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar issued a gazette notification to this effect yesterday.

The attorney general has been appointed even before the formation of the interim government, which was sworn in last night.

Advocate Asaduzzaman, hailing from Shailakupa in Jhenidah, is the human rights affairs secretary of BNP. He was a student of 17th batch of law faculty of Dhaka University.

He was a candidate for the post of a lawmaker of Jhenidah-Shailakupa constituency from BNP ticket in national election held in 2018.

Asaduzzaman is involved in the functions of leading rights organisation Ain o Salish Kenda, a senior lawyer closed to Asaduzzaman, told The Daily Star.

Contacted, newly appointed AG Asaduzzaman told this correspondent that his office will relentlessly work for establishing the rights and justice for the people of Bangladesh. "I will also assist the government to play role in establishing rights and rule of law in the country. I will discharge my duties neutrally," he said.