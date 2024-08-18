Army pledges support to injured students: ISPR

The Bangladesh Army has taken steps to provide urgent and advanced medical care to students injured in the anti-discrimination movement led by students.

In a press release issued today (18 August), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate requested that the students who need emergency treatment contact the following numbers: 01769051652, 01769051653, 01769051654, 1769051657 and 01769051658.

The army wishes for a swift recovery of the students injured in the movement, reads the release.

Bangladesh Army is committed to providing the highest level of support to the affected students by ensuring the necessary emergency medical care that they need, it added.