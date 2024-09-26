Army chief’s remark on democratic transition: Political parties give cautious, mixed reaction

Emphasising the importance of patience, politicians have expressed mixed reactions to the remark by Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman that the transition to democracy should occur between one and one and a half years.

They, however, viewed the army chief's pledge to support the interim government in any situation as a positive sign.

Waker made the comments in an interview with Reuters, published on Tuesday.

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the army chief talked about democratic transition within 18 months, but this could be done in a shorter time.

He said that his party has given time to the interim government to implement reforms, including restoring people's voting right.

"We believe that if the interim government is sincere, they can do it promptly. So, we don't want to set any specific time frame for the government."

About the chief of army staff's commitment to stand by the interim government, Mosharraf said the army stood by the mass uprising that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

"The army played a role in establishing the interim government. That's why I believe the army has been supporting the government from the very beginning and it will continue to do so," he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad refused to comment on the army chief's statements.

"We want an election after the implementation of necessary reforms. The goal [of the interim government] should be transferring power to an elected government following a democratic process. This should be done in line with the expectations of the people who brought about a massive change.

"The job should be done within a reasonable time. You can't hurry on this or delay it."

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said that the army chief made the remarks about the period of democratic transition based on his own assessment of the situation.

"People have different opinions about the reasonable time for the democratic transition -- it could be one and a half years, two years or two and a half years. The army chief has made his own assessment."

He said that it is quite difficult to make a prediction about the timing of the next general election as many reform initiatives are still at the primary stage. "It is tough to say when all these works will be complete."

About Waker's assurance that the army will back the interim government in any situation, Quader said this is only normal.

"The army wanted stability in the country. They provided support to the interim government to take office. They think that some reforms will be carried out to fulfill the desire of the people. I think people also expect that the army will stand up for the interim government in any situation," he said.

Communist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said the army chief's statement on the time frame for democratic transition will play a role in this regard.

"Although we all want to know about the roadmap for democratic transition, the interim government is yet to announce it.

"From the army chief's interview, we have come to know two things -- he talks with the chief adviser once a week and the army's attitude towards the democratic transition," he said.

Gazi Ataur Rahman, senior joint secretary general of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, appreciated Waker's comment on the time frame for a democratic transition.

"There was a confusion over the timing of the next parliamentary polls. He [army chief] has cleared the confusion," said Ataur, also the spokesperson of the party.

He said that it would have been better if the chief adviser clarified the issue.

The Islami Andolan leader said the interim government was formed as per the people's wishes.

"It is the army's duty to assist the incumbent government. It is also quite normal that the army will stand by the government."