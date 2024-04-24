Arafat Islam made new director of Rab's legal and media wing

Commander Arafat Islam today took charge as the new director of the legal and media wing of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab).

He replaced Commander Khandker Al Moin, says a press release.

Arafat was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy with the 35th BMA Long Course in 1995.

He joined Rab in December 2022 on deputation and later served as commanding officer of Rab-13 before being transferred to the media wing today.

He also served in the United Nation's Peace Mission in Lebanon and South Sudan.

Arafat previously served as the Deputy Director of Rab-4 and Rab-5 from 2007 to 2009.

He also served in Bangladesh Coast Guard.