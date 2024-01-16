Anwar Husain Choudhury no more

Anwar Husain Choudhury, a retired diplomat and freedom fighter, passed away on January 12. He was 88. He was one of the first diplomats to defect during the Liberation War from the Calcutta mission in April 1971.

He was the son of late Md Badruddoza Choudhury of Alinagar, headteacher of Sylhet Government High School. He is survived by his wife, Rokeya, three children and seven grandchildren.

Choudhury was laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard.

The family will hold prayers on January 19 at his Uttara residence.