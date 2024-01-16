Bangladesh
Star Report
Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Anwar Husain Choudhury no more

Star Report
Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Anwar Husain Choudhury, a retired diplomat and freedom fighter, passed away on January 12. He was 88. He was one of the first diplomats to defect during the Liberation War from the Calcutta mission in April 1971.

He was the son of late Md Badruddoza Choudhury of Alinagar, headteacher of Sylhet Government High School. He is survived by his wife, Rokeya, three children and seven grandchildren.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Choudhury was laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard.

The family will hold prayers on January 19 at his Uttara residence.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আওয়ামী লীগের প্রতি জনসমর্থন রয়েছে
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগের বিপুল জনসমর্থনের প্রমাণ ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ও আওয়ামী লীগ সভাপতি শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, তার দলের প্রতি জনগণের আস্থা ও বিশ্বাস থাকায় ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচনে বিপুল জনসমর্থন পেয়েছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

গ্যাসের সংকট তীব্র: জ্বলছে না বাসাবাড়ির চুলা, উৎপাদন ব্যাহত কারখানায়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification