After 38-year legal battle, freedom fighter Mohiuddin finally secures justice

After a prolonged legal struggle spanning 38 years, freedom fighter Munshi Mohiuddin Ahmed, 74, has finally secured justice from the Supreme Court.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld a High Court ruling directing Rajshahi University (RU) authorities to pay him Tk 18 lakh within two months for the long delay in publishing his LLB result and depriving him of timely justice.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, delivered the judgement after dismissing an appeal by RU authorities challenging the High Court verdict. The other two judges on the bench were Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Farah Mahbub. Full details of the verdict will be available when the text is officially released.

Mohiuddin, now paralysed following a brain stroke, sent a message to The Daily Star, saying, "After 40 years, I finally received justice, and for that I am deeply grateful to Allah."

Lawyer M Shamsul Haque represented Mohiuddin, while Advocate Syed Al Asafur Ali appeared for RU authorities during the appeal hearing.

On August 3, 2023, the High Court directed RU authorities to pay Tk 18 lakh following a writ petition filed by Mohiuddin seeking Tk 30 lakh in compensation. The petition detailed that Mohiuddin, a resident of Harinath Dutta Lane in Jashore town, sat for the LLB exam from Shaheed Mashiur Rahman Law College in 1985, affiliated with Rajshahi University.

Initially failing the exam by one mark, Mohiuddin requested a reevaluation, which revealed errors by two examiners. Despite this, the university did not publish the result immediately, instead forming an inquiry committee that recommended the examiners be barred from assessment duties for 12 and seven years.

In 1988, Mohiuddin filed a case with the district assistant judge court seeking a directive to publish his result. After a series of appeals and legal proceedings, including a Civil Revision Petition rejected by the High Court in 1999, RU published his result on March 29, 2001, confirming he had passed the LLB.

Later, on November 15, 2021, Mohiuddin filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking compensation for the decades-long delay. The High Court subsequently issued a rule asking the Education Ministry's Secretary, Rajshahi University's Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and Examination Controller to respond. The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury ultimately delivered the verdict in his favour.

Mohiuddin's son, Asif Sahriar Ahmed Sowmmo, told The Daily Star that his father fought the legal battle to uphold his dignity. "At last, after 38 years of legal battle, an honourable conclusion has come from the highest court of the country," he said.