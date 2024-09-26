Bangladesh
GRAFT ALLEGATIONS

ACC to probe against former BFIU chief, CU VC

The Anti-Corruption Commission has decided to initiate separate investigations into Masud Biswas, former head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit of Bangladesh Bank, and Prof Shireen Akhter, former vice-chancellor of Chittagong University, on charges of corruption.

Allegations against Masud are amassing vast wealth through abuse of power and corruption, alongside receiving unethical benefits from various business organisations, including S Alam and Thermax Group.

The decision for an open investigation was taken yesterday by the ACC, based on preliminary intelligence findings, according to Akhtarul Islam, deputy director of ACC.

Meanwhile, ACC has found initial evidence suggesting that Prof Shireen Akhter abused her power, engaged in bribery, and carried out various irregularities, including illegal recruitment practices, to accumulate vast amounts of wealth.

