ACC approves case against ex-Gazipur mayor Zahangir over Tk 7,500cr graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission has approved the filing of a case against former Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) mayor Md Zahangir Alam and chief accounts officer Golam Kibria over allegations of embezzling Tk 7,500 crore and laundering the money abroad.

According to ACC's Public Relations Department, Zahangir and Kibria allegedly colluded to prepare fake tenders and bills, thereby awarding contracts to their construction firms.

Through this, they embezzled a substantial amount of money from government development funds and the city corporation's revenue fund, the complaint states.

The commission said it found sufficient evidence during its investigation to support the allegations of embezzlement and money laundering, prompting it to approve the case.

Formal charges are expected to be lodged soon.

Zahangir served as mayor of Gazipur City Corporation from 2018 to 2022.

He was suspended from office in 2022 over allegations of breaching party discipline and engaging in controversial activities.