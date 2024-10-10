Abu Sayed’s sister gets job at BRUR

A sister of Abu Sayed -- a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur (BRUR) who was martyred during the quota reform protests -- has been employed by the university, providing a little solace to their family.

Sayed's sister Sumi Akter received the appointment letter from BRUR VC Prof Dr Shawkat Ali on Wednesday afternoon, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting Mohammad Ali, director of the Public Relations Department at BRUR,

She was appointed as a lab attendant at BRUR.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student of English department at BRUR, was killed in police firing in front of his university campus in Rangpur on July 16 during the quota reform protest.

The victim was a resident of Babanpur Zafarpara village in Pirganj upazila.