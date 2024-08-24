Abdul Hafiz appointed Yunus’ spl assistant

Abdul Hafiz, a retired lieutenant general of the Bangladesh Army, has been appointed as the special assistant to the Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Hafiz will get the status of an adviser and will assist the chief adviser regarding defence and improving national unity.

The chief adviser's press wing issued a statement in this regard yesterday afternoon.

Prof Yunus-led interim government was sworn in on August 8, four days after the fall of the Shiekh Hasina-led government amid an uprising led by students and people.

The interim governments have 21 advisers, including Yunus.

Abdul Hafiz is a former chief of general staff of Bangladesh Army. He also served as the force commander in UN peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara and Côte d'Ivoire.