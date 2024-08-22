AB Party gets EC registration

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), founded by some former leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, yesterday got its registration with the Election Commission, with "eagle" as its electoral symbol.

The EC issued a gazette notification in this regard as per the Representation of the People Order, 1972, following a High Court order.

AB Party was among a total of 80 political parties that had applied for registration with the EC since October 2022.

Earlier on August 19, the HC bench of Justice Naima Hayder and Justice Kazi Zinat Haque ordered the commission to register it as a political party as per the Representation of People's Order, 1972 and Rules of Registration of Political Parties, 2008.

After the EC earlier rejected the party's application for registration on July 24, 2023, the party submitted the writ petition on August 23 of the same year upon instruction of its convener AFM Sulaiman Chowdhury.

Later, on August 2023, a divisional bench of HC consisting of Justice KM Qamrul Qader and Justice Md Shaukat Ali Chowdhury issued an interim rule, which was made absolute by the HC bench on August 19 this year.