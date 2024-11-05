Bangladesh
The Star
Tue Nov 5, 2024 09:57 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 10:00 AM

Bangladesh

6 Bangladeshis rescued from human traffickers in Malaysia's Klang

Photo: The Star

The Immigration Department of Malaysia has dismantled a human trafficking ring after raiding a shophouse in Klang Sentral and rescuing six Bangladeshi men aged between 18 and 41.

The operation took place around 3:54pm on November 3.

During the raid, another Bangladeshi man, believed to be the caretaker of the house, attempted to escape through a window but was detained by the officers. Authorities seized seven Bangladeshi passports and seven mobile phones as evidence.

According to the department's statement released on November 4, the syndicate had been bringing Bangladeshi nationals into the country on tourist visas under the pretense of employment.

The group handled passports and flights for the men, charging each person around RM15,000. Additionally, anyone wanting to leave the premises was required to pay an extra RM5,000.

The detained suspect is currently held at the Shah Alam police lockup, while the rescued victims have been placed in a shelter.

