513 students died by suicide last year: report

At least 513 students from schools, colleges, universities and madrasas died by suicide in 2023, revealed Aachol Foundation, a student-based social organisation.

Among them, 60 percent of the students were female, with a majority (67 percent) falling within the vulnerable age group of 13 to 19 years old. Around 44.2 percent were enrolled in school, while 27.3 percent were college students.

The organisation also revealed that Dhaka division recorded the highest number of student suicides, with 149 cases reported.

The data collected from 105 national and local newspapers, as well as online portals were released at a virtual press conference yesterday. Out of the total, 227 students were enrolled in schools, 140 in colleges, 98 in universities, and 48 in madrasas.

According to the organisation, the major cause of student suicides was identified as "obhiman" -- a Bangla word which can be roughly translated to "emotional hurt" or "wounded pride".

It accounted for 165 students (32.2 percent), followed by 14.8 percent attributed to romantic relationships.

Mental health issues were cited as a factor in 9.9 percent of cases, while family conflicts and violence were factors in 6.2 percent and 1.4 percent of suicides, respectively.

Academic stress led to 4.5 percent of suicides, with 3.5 percent of students taking their lives after failing exams, and 1.8 percent due to dissatisfaction with public examination results.

Additionally, 2.5 percent of suicides were linked to sexual harassment, and 0.8 percent to experiences of humiliation.

The data also revealed that among the 98 university students who died by suicide last year, 26 studied in National Universities, while 19 studied in public universities.

Dhaka and Chittagong universities emerged as the institutions with the highest number of student suicides, each recording five cases.

Aachol Foundation suggested monthly mental health screenings and mentorship programs for students, along with mental health corners in schools.

They also proposed integrating mental health education into teachers training, destigmatising mental health, and offering support hotlines for quick access to assistance.

Speakers at the press briefing stressed the significance of instilling emotional regulation skills in students to prevent suicide, urging the students to develop social skills to avoid feeling isolated.

A lack of emotional expression and societal biases against women contribute to the higher incidence of suicide among female students, especially those of younger ages, the also said.

Saidur Rahman, additional secretary, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said students often face emotional, academic, and family pressures, leading some to develop suicidal thoughts.

There is a lack of support for students within educational institutions to address these issues, he said, stressing the need for government agencies to coordinate with organisations dedicated to suicide prevention efforts.

Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor, Dept of Child Adolescent & Family Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health highlighted the need to assess teaching methods and curricula to enhance students' emotional regulation skills, along with shifting societal attitudes towards women.

DU criminology assistant professor ABM Nazmus Sakib stressed the need to strengthen social ties among students to reduce suicide rates and urged the establishment of supportive environments where students feel free to express their emotions.

Tansen Rose, founding president of the Aachol Foundation chaired the conference, while Farzana Akhter, team leader of the organisation's research and analysis division, presented the keynote.