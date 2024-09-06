512km of roads, 12 bridges damaged

The recent spells of floods caused damages to at least 512 kilometres of road network and 12 bridges in Moulvibazar district.

The rural road network in the district has been left in a largely dilapidated state as the floodwaters receded recently, exacerbating people's sufferings.

The damages sustained to the infrastructures will likely require more than Tk 500 crore to repair, according to sources at the Local Government Engineering Department and Roads and Highways Department.

Visiting different areas in Kamalganj upazila of the district recently, this correspondent observed that the roads suffered significant damages.

Bitumen has been removed from most of the roads, exposing the ground underneath and causing formation of numerous small and large potholes.

The Kamalganj-Kurma and Islampur-Madhabpur roads, in particular, sustained extensive damage along a total 8-km stretch.

The Ghoramara-Bhanubeel-Nayapattan road was also seen in a similar condition, while around 50-metre stretch of the Gol's Haor-Sripur road has been eroded away.

Other affected roads in the upazila include: Kamalganj-Adampur, Bhandarigaon-Kurma, Adampur UP Office-Bhanubeel GC, Bhanubeel-Adampur, Nainarpar-Haktiarkhola, Adhkani-Jalalpur, North Bhanubeel-Adampur, Chaikkut-Kalenga, Alinagar UP-Adampur, Shamsernagar-Doublechhara, Adampur-Adhkani-Kewalighat, Bhurbhuri Bazar-Brindabanpur, and Aturghar-Patanushar.

"The bitumen surface of at least 14 roads in the area was extensively damaged in the flood," said Shadikur Rahman of Bhandarigaon village in the upazila.

Zidan Mia, a CNG-run autorickshaw driver, said, "Driving vehicles through the roads has become extremely difficult and risky due to the large potholes formed following the flood."

Md Abdal Hossain, chairman of Kamalganj upazila, said, "The damaged roads are causing sufferings to thousands of locals, while movement of large vehicles is completely halted on most roads as those are left in a sorry state after the flood."

Contacted, Md Saiful Azam, upazila engineer of LGED in Kamalganj, said around 90km roads have sustained damages due to flood in the upazila. It will require at least Tk 55 crore for repair works.

Ahmed Abdullah, executive engineer of LGED in Moulvibazar district, said a total of 437km roads and 12 bridges of LGED have been damaged across the district. It will require around Tk 432 crore to repair the infrastructures.

Kaysar Hamid, executive engineer of RHD in Moulvibazar, said, "At least 75-km roads of RHD have been damaged by the floodwaters. Some roads are still submerged in different areas."