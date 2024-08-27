5 police officials sent to retirement by AL govt reinstated

Five police officials, who were sent on forced retirement during Awami League government between 2020 and 2023, have been reinstated in the force.

They are: deputy inspector general of police Abdullah Al Mamun and superintendents of police Nazmul Karim Khan, Ali Hossain Khan, Delwar Hossain Mia and Zillur Rahman.

Five separate circulars signed by Senior Secretary Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen of home ministry's Public Security Division issued today in this regard.

The period from the date of retirement in "pubic interest" will be deemed to be in duty and they will be entitled to areas of pay, promotion and other benefit as per the rules, according to the circulars.

Earlier, the home ministry during the Awami League government sent them to forced retirement citing "public interest."