5 Birangana honoured in Patuakhali

Five Birangana (war heroines) freedom fighters were honoured in Patuakhali for their outstanding contribution in the country's Liberation War in 1971.

An organisation, Chesta (TRY), handed over various gifts including cows to the female freedom fighters so that they can engage in income-generating activities, our Patuakhali correspondent reports.

They are Aleya Begum, Jamila Begum, Rizia Begum, Hajera Begum and Chhaitun Begum of Itbaria area under ​​Patuakhali Sadar upazila.

Chesta's President Laila Nazneen Haroon and General Secretary Dilruba Begum and Patuakhali's Local Government Engineering Directorate (LGED) executive engineer Md Latif Hossain were present at the event.

Dilruba Begum said that their organisation has been working for people and humanity for almost a century.

This (gist giving ceremony) is part of an ongoing effort to honour the female freedom fighters who took part in the 1971 war from different parts of the country, she said.

To improve their living standards, sewing machines, cows and houses were being given to them, she added.

Laila Nazneen said that Chesta has so far honoured 161 freedom fighters.