Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 09:55 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 10:02 AM

46 more BGP members take refuge in Bangladesh

Photo: Collected

Forty-six more members of Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) have taken shelter in Bangladesh last night amid the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army in Rakhine state.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized their weapons and took them into custody, Shariful Islam, BGB public relations officer (PRO) said this morning.

With them, 260 BGP members are currently under BGB custody, Shariful said.

On February 15, 330 Myanmar nationals, including 302 BGP officials and four of their family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians, who had entered Bangladesh, were returned to their country.

The conflict claimed two lives on February 5, killing a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man in the explosion of a mortar shell (fired from Myanmar) in Bandarban's Ghumdhum.

