44 Teesta Barrage gates opened as river swells

Water Development Board opened 44 sluice gates of Teesta Barrage at Dalia point yesterday as water level of Teesta river has increased due to continuous rains and the onrush of upstream water from India.

Panic gripped people living near the river bank and char areas ahead of Eid-ul-Azha as the water level is very close to the danger marks.

According to the Rangpur Water Development Board, 28.70cm water flow was recorded at Kaunia point at 6:00pm yesterday, which is just 0.5cm below the danger level.

At 6:00am today, water at Kaunia point and Dalia point was flowing just 3cm below the danger mark.

Chairman of Balapara union parishad under Kaunia upazila, Ansar Ali, told The Daily Star that the water level in the Teesta river has been rising since yesterday morning.

He said people living on the river bank will be affected the most if flood takes place, which will also cause damage to the crops, including peanut and various vegetables.

Aftab Ali, a resident of Charganai village in Kaunia, expressed his concern, saying, "The water has been rising since Friday dawn and is continuing to rise alarmingly. We are scared. If the water floods our homes before Eid, we will be in great trouble."

Similarly, Joynal from the same area mentioned that the sudden rise in water levels has also posed a risk to their livestock. "Where will we take shelter with these animals before Eid festival?" he asked.

Robiul Islam, executive engineer of the Rangpur Water Development Board, said that the water level at the Teesta Barrage in Dalia has been rising since Thursday afternoon due to upstream runoff and continuous rainfall.

However, there are no signs of imminent flooding yet, he said.

But if heavy rainfall continues in India, the water level in the river could rise further due to upstream runoff, the official said.

Although the rise in water levels before the monsoon has created panic among the riverside residents, there is nothing to be alarmed so far, Robiul said.

Kaunia Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Mahidul Haque said that there are no current signs of flooding. Nevertheless, the government has taken all necessary precautionary measures to prevent any potential damage.

Local representatives have been instructed to keep a constant watch on the riverside situation, added the UNO.