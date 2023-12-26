Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 07:05 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:30 PM

Bangladesh

43rd BCS result: 2,163 recommended for cadre posts

Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 07:05 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:30 PM
psc backlog

The final result of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations under the Public Service Commission (PSC) was published today.

This year, the BPSC published the combined results -- cadre and non-cadre posts -- for the first time.

Some 2,163 candidates have been recommended for appointment to different cadres, said a press release issued by the PSC today. Besides, 642 have been recommended for non-cadre posts.

The BPSC published the written exam result of the 43rd BCS on August 20 where a total of 9,841 candidates passed the exam. The viva voce of the candidates ended last month.

Click HERE for the results.

