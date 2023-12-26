43rd BCS result: 2,163 recommended for cadre posts
The final result of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations under the Public Service Commission (PSC) was published today.
This year, the BPSC published the combined results -- cadre and non-cadre posts -- for the first time.
Some 2,163 candidates have been recommended for appointment to different cadres, said a press release issued by the PSC today. Besides, 642 have been recommended for non-cadre posts.
The BPSC published the written exam result of the 43rd BCS on August 20 where a total of 9,841 candidates passed the exam. The viva voce of the candidates ended last month.
Click HERE for the results.
