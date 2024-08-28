43rd BCS non-cadre job seekers stage demo at PSC

A section of the 43rd BCS non-cadre qualified candidates, who have yet to secure appointments, staged a demonstration yesterday in front of the Public Service Commission in Dhaka by locking the PSC's gates.

The protesters also called for the resignation of PSC Chairman Sohorab Hossain and all its members.

PSC members, officials, and staff were confined in the building for several hours.

Witnesses said that around 2:00pm, the job seekers locked all the gates surrounding the PSC and started staging the protest, demanding their appointments. Later, they broke the glass doors inside the PSC Secretariat.

At one point, PSC Joint Secretary Abdul Alim spoke with the demonstrators who demanded to meet and talk with the PSC chairman, but he was not present at the time.

Later, law enforcers, assisted by army personnel, brought the situation under control by dispersing protesters from the PSC premises.

Around 5:45pm, after the protesters left the PSC, the confined PSC officials and staff were able to leave the office.

On October 29, 2021, over 4,35,000 candidates participated in the 43rd BCS preliminary test. Of them, the PSC finally recommended recruitment of 2,805 candidates on December 26, 2022. A total of 2,163 candidates were recommended for cadre positions, while 642 were recommended for non-cadre positions. Those who were deprived of getting jobs began protesting, demanding their appointments.