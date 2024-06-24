40 top, mid-ranking cops transferred

14 districts get new SPs

In a major reshuffle, 40 top and mid-ranked police officials were transferred to new postings yesterday, weeks before three of its top officials, including the IGP, are scheduled to retire.

The home ministry made the transfers through three circulars signed by Sirajum Munira, deputy secretary of its Public Security Division.

Among those transferred, Additional Inspector General (supernumerary) Krishna Pada Roy, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), was reassigned to the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Dhaka.

The other transferees include nine deputy inspectors general (DIGs), 15 recently promoted additional DIGs, and 15 superintendents of police (SPs).

Talking to this newspaper, a high official at the PHQ said that the transfers were long overdue and were on hold for the national election.

With the order, at least 14 districts -- Rangpur, Kushtia, Cumilla, Sylhet, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bogura, Feni, Pabna, Tangail, Nilphamari, Jashore, Madaripur, and Sunamganj -- have gotten new SPs.

Meanwhile, the current Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun is scheduled to retire on July 11, after the end of his one-and-half-year contractual appointment. Meanwhile, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Additional Inspector General Banaj Kumar Majumder is to retire on July 19, and Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) Additional Inspector General SM Ruhul Amin on July 30, according to the police database.

Sources said there are discussions regarding the extension of Mamun's tenure for another six months.

However, two new names -- Additional Inspector General (admin and operations) of PHQ Kamrul Ahsan, Additional Inspector General (crime and operations) of PHQ Md Atikul Islam -- prominently came up for the next possible IGP.

A highly-placed source at PHQ said Kamrul Ahsan is ahead in the race.

Another source said Krishna Pada Roy is expected to replace Banaj Kumar Majumder as the new PBI chief.

Md Saiful Islam, chief of the Metro Rail Police wing of the PHQ, will replace Krishna Pada Roy as the new CMP commissioner, reads the home ministry order.

Md Jamil Hasan, DIG of the Barishal range, against whom corruption allegations recently surfaced in media reports, has been transferred to the Highway Police unit. PBI DIG Eliash Sharif will replace Jamil as the new Barishal Range DIG.