3 ex-DGs of DGFI sent into forced retirement

The Bangladesh Army has sent Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, Lt Gen Ahmed Tabrez Shams Chowdhury, and Major Gen Hamidul Haque into forced retirement. They were all former directors general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

Besides, former director general of the Special Security Force (SSF) Lt Gen Mujibur Rahman was dismissed from the army.

The Ministry of Defence issued two separate notifications dated September 10 in this regard.

The sacking of Mujibur and sending of Saiful into forced retirement were done so under Section 289(A) of the Army Regulations, which pertains to removal for misconduct and inefficiency.

Saiful was commissioned into the army as a cadet of the 14th BMA Long Course from Bangladesh Military Academy. He had played the role of an area commander for the 11th Infantry Division of Bogura Cantonment.

Saiful was appointed as the DG of DGFI on February 24, 2020.

After the fall of the Awami League government, Md Saiful Alam was posted to the foreign ministry on August 6.

Previously, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) froze the bank accounts of Saiful, his wife and children on September 3, and asked all banks to send account-related information or documents such as account opening forms, KYC and transaction statements to BFIU within five working days.

Tabrez was appointed as the DG of DGFI on July 5, 2021.

He has also served as the general officer commanding (GOC) of the 33rd Infantry Division in Cumilla and the 10th Infantry Division in Cox's Bazar.

On August 6, he was removed as army training and doctrine command (ARTDOC) GOC and appointed as quartermaster general.

Hamidul became the DG of DGFI on October 26, 2022.

Before that, he was commander of the 203rd Infantry Brigade in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and GOC of the 17th Infantry Division in Sylhet. He was the last serving DG of DGFI under the Awami League government. He was replaced by Major Gen Md Faizur Rahman as the head of the DGFI after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime.

Mujibur, previously quarter master general, was transferred on August 6 and appointed as ARTDOC GOC.

He was transferred just a day after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Before that, he had held the position of director general of the SSF.