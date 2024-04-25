3 Appellate Division judges sworn in

Three new judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court were sworn in this morning.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan administered the oath at the Judges' Lounge of the Supreme Court around 10:30am.

The three judges are Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

Judges from both Appellate and High Court Divisions of the SC and its officials were present at the oath-taking ceremony conducted by SC Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani.

The three judges have been elevated from the HC Division to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday.

With the appointments, the number of apex court judges now stands at eight.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the elevation as per the constitution, according to a gazette notification issued by the law ministry yesterday.