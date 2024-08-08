21 vehicles prepared for interim govt's oath-taking ceremony

Eighteen vehicles have been prepared for the chief adviser and advisers of the interim government.

The interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, will take oath around 8:00pm tonight.

The Cabinet Division has made all necessary arrangements.

The vehicles will transport officials from their residences to the Bangabhaban for the oath-taking ceremony.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin will first administer the oath to the chief adviser, followed by the cabinet members.

Official sources in the Ministry of Public Administration told The Daily Star that the Department of Government Transport is responsible for managing the vehicles.

According to sources, 18 vehicles are required, with three additional vehicles on standby for emergencies.

A total of 21 vehicles have been prepared to ensure smooth transportation.

The chief adviser will use a vehicle from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) transport pool, while other vehicles are arranged specifically for the advisers.