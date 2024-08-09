205 incidents of persecution of minorities since Aug 5: Oikya Parishad

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad today reported 205 incidents of persecution of members of minority communities across 52 districts since Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5.

The council said this in an open letter to Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government yesterday.

The letter was revealed today at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) today.

Nirmal Rosario, the president of the organisation, said, "We have preliminarily learned that at least 205 incidents of minority persecution have occurred in 52 districts so far.

"We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night guarding our homes and temples. I have never seen such incidents in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country," Nirmal said.

The open letter welcomed Yunus as the leader of a new era born from the unprecedented student and public movements aimed at establishing an equitable society and reform.

However, the organisation expressed profound sorrow and concern over a particular group's unprecedented violence against minorities, tarnishing this achievement.

According to organisational details and media reports, thousands of Hindu families have become destitute and many temples have been attacked and burned. Numerous women have faced assaults, and there have been murders in several places. Other minorities have also suffered during this period.

The ongoing communal violence that started on August 5 has caused widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty among minorities in Bangladesh. This unrest has also resulted in international condemnation, the letter said.

"We demand an immediate end to this situation," the letter said.

The letter was signed by Oikya Parishad General Secretary Rana Dasgupta and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President Basudev Dhar.

During the interim government's swearing-in ceremony, criticism arose due to the exclusion of religious texts other than the Quran.

Council Presidium member Kajal Devnath said, "The exclusion of readings from other religious texts contradicts our constitution, the spirit of the Liberation War, and anti-discrimination values.

"We hope that in future state functions, readings from all major religious texts will be included," he added.

Kajal also said, "One does not leave their home, temple, or Tulsi tree unless compelled. Many Hindu community members are now taking refuge in others' homes.

"I, too, am forced to stay at a friend's house," he said.

"Those involved in persecuting minorities must be brought to justice. If a minority individual is attacked for political reasons, it is still unacceptable. Anyone who commits a crime should be judged, but burning homes and looting will not lead to justice," he added.

Another praesidium member, Subrata Choudhury, said, "We have heard many talk about ending minority persecution, but we have not seen any effective measures.

"Our national heritage and assets are being destroyed, which is unacceptable to us," he also said.

The event was also attended by one of the organisation's presidents, Professor Nimchand Bhoumik, along with Presidium members Ranjan Karmakar and Basudev Dhar.