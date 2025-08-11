2009 to 2024: Govt orders full audit of Rajuk’s financial records

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has instructed the Directorate of Internal Audit to conduct a comprehensive audit of all income and expenditure of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), spanning from 2009 to 2024.

This includes transactions related to plot and flat allocations, transfers and associated financial operations, according to a press release issued by the ministry yesterday, signed by Md Alamgir Hossain, its public relations officer.

The directive follows a decision made by the Ministry's Budget Management Committee on April 23, it added.

The ministry said the audit is being undertaken in the public interest and will ensure transparency and accountability in Rajuk's operations over the past 15 years.

Rajuk must ensure the audit is conducted in compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations, according to the release.

The audit must be completed within three months.