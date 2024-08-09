19 hurt in prison escape attempts

Kashimpur jail super withdrawn

At least 16 people were injured, including inmates and prison guards, at the Gazipur District Jail yesterday morning following sudden firing of shots after prisoners protested and demanded their release.

Similarly, three inmates were injured and taken to the district hospital as prisoners set fire to the Jamalpur District Jail in the afternoon, during a jailbreak attempt. The situation was brought under control around 7:00pm.

On the same day, Senior Jail Superintendent Subrata Kumar Bala of Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail was withdrawn in connection with the escape of 209 prisoners on Tuesday.

Pedestrians and locals were in fear after sudden firing occurred at Gazipur District Jail around 11:00am, Jail Superintendent Anwarul Karim told The Daily Star.

He said there was unrest in the prison. "However, the situation was brought under control."

Gazipur District Jail Hospital's physician Maksuda told reporters that 16 people were injured when the prisoners started protests inside the jail, demanding their release. Then, gunshots were heard from outside the jail.

Of the injured, 13 are prisoners and three are prison guards, she said.

New Jail Superintendent Main Uddin was given charge of Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail yesterday morning, said Gazipur Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Abul Fateh Mohammad Safiqul Islam.

On Tuesday, 209 prisoners fled the Kashimpur high-security prison, while six people -- including three militants -- were killed by the prison guards.

In Jamalpur, inmates of Jamalpur District Jail rebelled for their release around 1:30pm yesterday and attempted to break out of the prison. The prison guards started firing around 2:00pm and it continued till 3:30 pm, said locals.

After hearing loud noises in the jail, Abu Fatah, the jailor, rushed there, where prisoners took him hostage.

Later, the guards opened fire and snatched the jailor from the inmates. Panic spread across the city within a short time.

Three injured inmates were taken to Gazipur Sadar Hospital.

Four units of Jamalpur fire service worked to douse the fire. The amount of damage is yet unknown, said Iqbal Hossain, assistant director of Jamalpur fire service.

Abu Fatah, the jailor of Jamalpur district jail, could not be reached for comments.

Salina Akter, deputy jailor of Jamalpur district jail, said, "The prisoners rebelled, demanding their release. We are trying to control the situation."

On Wednesday, a group of jail guards kept Pirojpur District Jail Super Debdulal Karmakar confined to his office for three hours starting from 12:15pm, alleging that he was involved in irregularities and corruption.

On Tuesday, 104 prisoners fled from the Kushtia District Jail around 2:00pm.

On Monday evening, an unidentified number of prisoners escaped from the Satkhira District Jail. However, at least 200 of them surrendered to the authorities a day later, according to jail sources.

The same evening, a mob stormed the Sherpur District Jail, leading to the escape of 518 inmates.

On July 19, at least 826 prisoners fled the Narsingdi District Jail. During the jailbreak, around 85 arms and 9,000 bullets were looted.

However, around 598 prisoners surrendered later, and 51 arms and 1,085 bullets were recovered.