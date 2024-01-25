Bangladesh
Bangladesh

16 get Bangla Academy award 2023

Staff Correspondent
Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 02:47 AM

Sixteen personalities have been named as winners of the Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar (literary award) 2023.

British-Bangladeshi storyteller Shamim Azad won the award for her contribution to poetry, said a press release yesterday.

Novelists Nuruddin Jahangir and Salma Bani shared the award for best fiction writers while Mrittika Chakma and Masud Pathik were recognised for their prowess as playwrights.

Tapankar Chakrabarty was awarded in children's literature category, and  ornithologist Inam Al Haque was recognised in environment/science.

Tapan Bagchi and Suman Kumar Das won the academy's premier award for his contribution to folklore.

Afroza Parvin and Asaduzzaman Asad were recognised for writing on the Liberation War, and Saifullah Mahmud Dulal and Md Mojibur Rahman  got awarded for writing on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ishak Khan was recognised in the biography category.

push notification