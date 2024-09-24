1,500 stranded tourists returning from Sajek

At least 1,500 tourists, who had been stranded in Rangamati's Sajek following a 72-hour road and waterway blockade started to return to Khagrachhari this morning.

Vehicular movement from Sajek to Khagrachhari resumed from 6:00am, reports our correspondent.

Shirin Akhter, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Baghaichhari upazila, said that tourists were stranded as transportation was halted on the Baghaichhari-Khagrachhari road during the three-day blockade.

As of 6:00am today, transportation has gradually resumed, allowing the tourists to reach their destinations from Khagrachhari, she added.

Amidst tight security of law enforcement agencies,112 vehicles, including pickup trucks and jeeps, along with 23 CNG-run vehicles and 109 motorcycles, have begun their journey from Sajek towards Khagrachhari.

Additionally, around 50-60 tourists have been flown out via helicopter to their destinations under the supervision of police and army.

The tourists were stranded in Sajek due to a transport strike and a 72-hour blockade following the recent violence in Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

Protesting the violence, indigenous people living in Dhaka on Friday announced a 72-hour blockade programme on Friday.On the other hand, transport owners and workers of Rangamati called for an indefinite transport strike protesting attacks on their staffers and vandalism of buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and trucks during the incident.