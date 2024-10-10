150 more Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

One hundred and fifty more stranded Bangladeshi migrants returned home today from Libya.

The repatriation has taken place under the joint initiative of the foreign ministry, Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a foreign ministry press release said.

They returned home in a chartered Buraq Air flight (UZ 0222), which landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning.

Upon arrival, the repatriated migrants were received by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IOM at the airport.

Most of the returnees had entered Libya illegally with the intention of reaching Europe by sea, influenced and aided by human traffickers.

Many of them had suffered abduction and abuse during their time in Libya, said the foreign ministry.

The foreign ministry's officials urged the returnees to raise awareness within their communities about the danger of illegal migration, particularly the perilous journey to Europe via Libya.

The IOM provided each repatriated individual with a cash grant of Tk 6,000, food supplies, medical assistance, and temporary accommodation if required.

The foreign ministry along with the Bangladesh mission in Tripoli and IOM are working tirelessly to ensure the safe repatriation of Bangladeshi nationals detained in various detention centers across Libya.