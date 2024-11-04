14 govt hospitals renamed

Major facilities in Dhaka among them

The health ministry has renamed 14 government medical college hospitals and other healthcare institutions across the country after the names of their respective districts.

A circular signed by MA Akmal Hossain Azad, senior secretary of the ministry's Health Services Division, issued yesterday announced the name changes.

In Dhaka, the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute will now be known as the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, and the Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital has been renamed the National Gastroliver Institute & Hospital.

Other institutions renamed include, Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Eye Hospital and Training Institute in Gopalganj, now Gopalganj Eye Hospital and Training Institute. Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Dental College Hospital in Gopalganj, now Gopalganj Dental College Hospital. Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College Hospital in Gopalganj, now Gopalganj Medical College Hospital, and Sheikh Sayera Khatun Trauma Center in Gopalganj, now Gopalganj Trauma Center, the circular read.

Additional name changes include Sirajganj 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital renamed to Sirajganj 250 Bed General Hospital, Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital in Khulna to Khulna Specialized Hospital, and Bangabandhu (Daldalia) Union Health Sub Center in Kishoreganj now Daldalia Union Health Sub Center, it added.

Furthermore, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur is now Faridpur Medical College and Hospital. Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Tangail as been named Tangail Medical College Hospital. Colonel Malik Medical College Hospital in Manikganj has become Manikganj Medical College Hospital. Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital in Jamalpur is now Jamalpur Medical College Hospital, and M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur is now Dinajpur Medical College Hospital.

This followed an earlier decision on October 31 to rename six medical colleges, removing the names Mujib and Hasina, to align them with their respective districts.