13 Bangladeshis pushed back through Chapainawabganj border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 13 Bangladeshis from Chamucha border in Chapainawabganj's Bholahat upazila early today after they were pushed back allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Lt Col Golam Kibria, commanding officer of BGB Battlation-59 in Chapainawabganj, said the incident took place between 4:30am and 5:00am when members of BSF's 119 Battalion from Kanchantar camp pushed the 13 men through near border pillar 196/2-S.

Later, a patrol team from Chan Shikari Border Outpost under BGB's Mahananda Battalion detained them about 800 yards inside Bangladesh territory.

The detainees hail from 10 districts- Jashore, Khulna, Kushtia, Cumilla, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Mymensingh, and Rajshahi, the BGB official confirmed.

Quoting the detainees, Kibria said they had entered India between 2023 and 2025 in search of work. They were recently arrested by Indian police and served varying prison terms. Upon completion of their sentences, Indian police handed them over to the BSF, who pushed them into Bangladesh.

The 13 individuals were handed over to Bholahat Police Station, the BGB official added.