Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 24, 2024 11:23 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 11:29 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

13 Bangladeshis, including 4 children, return after 2 years in Indian jail

Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 24, 2024 11:23 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 11:29 AM
Photo: Collected

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including four children, returned home this morning through the Benapole check post after two years of imprisonment in India.

Petrapole Immigration Police of India handed them over to Benapole Immigration Police for the travel permit process at 8:00am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Azharul Islam, OC of Benapole Immigration Police, said human traffickers took them to Kolkata, India, two and a half years ago, promising good jobs. The traffickers abandoned them at Sialdaho Railway Station in Kolkata. Police arrested them there within three days. Later, the court sentenced them to two years in jail.

After the end of the sentence, Rescue Foundation, a human rights organisation in Kolkata, sheltered them.

They were handed over to Justice Care, an NGO, which now will facilitate their reunion with their families, said Sumon Bhakto, officer-in-charge of Benapole Port Police Station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ঈদযাত্রার ১৩ দিনে সড়কে নিহত ২৬২, বেড়েছে মোটরসাইকেল দুর্ঘটনা

আগের বছরের চেয়ে এবার মোটরসাইকেল দুর্ঘটনায় প্রাণহানি ১৩ দশমিক ৩১ শতাংশ বেড়েছে।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

এ বছর সৌদি আরবে ১,৩০১ হজযাত্রীর মৃত্যু

৪০ মিনিট আগে
push notification