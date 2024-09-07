1,258km roads, 32 bridges and culverts damaged

Rural and regional roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructures sustained considerable damages in the recent spells of flood in 16 upazilas of Cumilla.

Thousands of people have been suffering with their daily commutes and emergency needs as the floodwaters washed away stretches of roads and left bridges and culverts vulnerable at different places, causing severe disruption to road communication within the district.

Transporting patients to hospitals and goods to different places have become very difficult in the present scenario.

"It used to take Tk 50-60 for a single trip to Cumilla city from my village. Now it costs much more as the road has been left in a sorry state after flood," said Ali Akber, an employee of a private bank in Cumilla city who resides in Burichang Bakshimul village.

"The flood also damaged the approach road of a culvert and rail tracks connecting Kalikapur," he added.

Syeduzzaman Sadek, executive engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Cumilla, said, "At least 1,158km of rural roads and 32 bridges and culverts have been damaged in 16 upazilas of Cumilla district."

"The roads collapsed in many places, while bitumen surfaces were lost on most roads, causing formation of small and large potholes. Also, approach roads of many bridges and culverts were washed away," he also said.

Higher authorities have been informed of the matter and requested for allocation of funds for repairing the rural infrastructures, the official added.

Contacted, Suniti Chakma, executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department in Cumilla, said, "The flood also caused damages to 100km of regional roads across the district, including a 15km stretch of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Chauddagram area."

"However, the damaged portions of the regional roads and the highway have been repaired by RHD after floodwaters receded," she added.