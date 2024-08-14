117 govt officials elevated to rank of deputy secretary

In the latest reshuffle in the public administration, the government has promoted 117 government officials to the rank of deputy secretary.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification to this effect yesterday.

The promotions that these officers received are retroactive, meaning that they take effect from the date they became eligible. This also means these officers are entitled to retrospective financial benefits.

According to the notification, the promoted officers can submit their joining letters to the public administration ministry in person or by e-mail.

If an officer's place of employment has changed from the one specified in the promotion order, the officer in question must mention it in their joining letter.

The notification further states that the authority reserves the right to modify or revoke the order if any contrary or unfavourable information is found against any officer in future.