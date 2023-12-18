Polls campaign begins

Candidates kick off electioneering after getting symbols

Candidates across the country began their electoral campaigns right after being allocated symbols by returning officers today.

In Mymensingh-4, AL candidate Muhit Ur Rahman organised a rally at the city's Shuilpacharya Zainul Abedin Park area yesterday afternoon.

Supporters of independent candidate Aminul Haque Shamim, also the Mymensingh district unit AL vice president, along with Jatiya Party's candidate Abu Musa Sarker started their campaigns for the same constituency.

In Chattogram, AL nominated candidate for Chattogram-7 constituency (Rangunia) and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud kicked off his campaign by crossing the Karnaphuli river in a dinghy (boat) and cycling from the front of Rangunia Upazila Awami League office in Ichakhali area in Rangunia upazila.

Photo: Habibur Rahman/Star

Awami League nominated candidate for Chattogram-9 (Kotwali) constituency and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury campaigned with leaders and activists in Andarkilla area on the first day of the election campaign.

In Gazipur, the city's former mayor Jahangir Alam staged a showdown with three independent candidates from three constituencies -- Md Rezaul Karim of Gazipur-1, Kazi Alimuddin of Gazipur-2, and Akhtaruzzaman of Gazipur-5.

Right after getting their symbols, the three independents went to the Rajbari field adjacent to the RO's office, where Jahangir was already present with hundreds of partymen and then delivered a speech seeking votes for the three candidates.

In Narayanganj-5, JP candidate AKM Selim Osman inaugurated an election camp at No-1 Rail Gate area in the city after getting his electoral symbol, and sought votes.

Photo: Collected

Former state minister for information and broadcasting, Murad Hassan, is contesting from Jamalpur-4 as an independent.

"I have got 'eagle' as my symbol. I will work with to ensure my victory," he told The Daily Star.

Former fisheries and livestock minister Latif Bishwas and former state minister of Information Abu Sayeed also began their campaigns after getting symbols. They are contesting as independents from Sirajganj-5 and Pabna-1 constituencies, respectively.

In four Chandpur constituencies, seven AL men are contesting as independents, who also kickstarted their electoral campaigns.