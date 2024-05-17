Governance
Star Digital Report
Fri May 17, 2024 01:48 AM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 01:49 AM

Governance

Three ministries get new secretaries

Star Digital Report
Bangladesh Government logo

The government has appointed new secretaries to the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, and the Financial Institutions Division.

The Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday issued separate notifications in this regard.

According to the notifications, fisheries and livestock secretary Md Selim Uddin has been transferred to the post of secretary of the Ministry of Commerce while Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider was appointed as secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Besides, Md Abdur Rahman Khan was appointed as secretary of the Financial Institutions Division.

