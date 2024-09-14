Governance
Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 14, 2024 08:30 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 08:41 PM

Governance

Five medical colleges get new principals

The government today appointed new principals in five government medical colleges across the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular in this regard.

According to the circular, they will join at the respective medical colleges by September 17.

Prof Md Motahar Hossain of medicine department of Manikganj Medical College has been appointed as the principal of the college, the circular read.

Prof Saki Md Zakiul Alam has been appointed as principal of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College while Prof Ruhul Quddus of the bio-chemistry department of Netrokona Medical College has been appointed as the principal of Pabna Medical College.

Besides, Prof Mostak Ahmed Bhuiyan of the Radiology and Imaging Department of Sheikh Hasina Medical College, Habiganj, has been appointed as the principal of Sunamganj Medical College.

Prof Md Uzire Azam Khan has been appointed as principal of Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College, Noakhali, the circular added.

