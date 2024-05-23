Governance
Star Digital Report
Thu May 23, 2024 10:13 PM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 10:16 PM

Governance

DSCC Councillor Chameli suspended for beating colleague

Syeda Roksana Islam Chameli, a reserved-seat councillor of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), has been suspended for allegedly beating Ward Councillor Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan with a shoe in front of the mayor during a board meeting.

The information was revealed through a notification issued by the LGRD ministry today, signed by Mohammad Shamsul Islam, deputy secretary of the city corporation-1 branch of the ministry.

It stated that Chameli was suspended for her "indecent" and "insolent behaviour".

Councillor beats colleague at DSCC meeting

At a DSCC board meeting on Monday, Chameli reportedly got up from her seat and beat Ratan with a shoe.

Recently, she was expelled from the Awami League after a video of her went viral on social media.

She was an executive member of AL's south city unit.

