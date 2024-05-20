Councillor beats colleague at DSCC meeting

A female councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation beat a male councillor with a shoe in front of the mayor at a meeting today.

Multiple councillors, who were present at the meeting, confirmed it to The Daily Star.

The victim, Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan, councillor of Ward 20, said he was at the board meeting when councillor Roksana Islam Chameli assaulted him with her shoes.

"She sat on the other side of the meeting room and came up to me and started hitting me with her shoes. I don't know why she assaulted me," he said.

Another councillor told The Daily Star that Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh repeatedly ordered Chameli to stop. Then, other councillors restrained her and forced her to leave.

Later the meeting continued.

Chameli could not be contacted for comments as her phone was found switched off.

She is a reserved-seat councillor (ward-5). Recently, she was expelled from the Awami League after a video of her went viral on social media.

She was an executive member of AL's south city unit.