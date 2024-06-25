Be scared of humans, not snakes: PM

Suggesting caution, she says animals vital for ecological balance

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated today that animals and snakes do not attack humans unless they feel threatened.

The premier said this while replying to a question at a press conference in Gono Bhaban held over the outcome of her recent visit to India.

Journalist Shykh Seraj in his question said a panic has been created on social media centring Russell's viper. He asked if the government would take any steps to raise awareness in this regard.

In response, the prime minister said animals are important to maintain the ecological balance. She suggested people to remain cautious.

"You [people] should be scared of humans, not animals or snakes," said Hasina.

Currently, a series of stories regarding Russell's vipers are getting viral on social media as the snake has reportedly spread alarmingly in the country.

Some public representatives even announced a bounty for killing the reptile.