Taimur collects nomination form for Narayanganj-1

Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker, secretary general of Trinamool Bangladesh National Party (BNP), today collected nominations from for Narayanganj-1 constituency for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

He collected the Trinamool BNP nomination from the party office in Dhaka for the Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj upazila). Taimur's paternal home is there. Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi is the current Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Taimur was the advisor to the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. In 2022, he was expelled from the party for taking part in the Narayanganj City Corporation polls, violating the party decision.

He joined Trinamool BNP in September this year and was elected secretary general of the party.

"We won't make any alliance with big parties, if any party wants to make alliance with Trinamool BNP, will accept them," he said.

He also said, "We saw what happened in last two elections. We won't let anyone to go to power without any resistance. We will fight for democracy and the people of the nation."

A delegation of Trinamool BNP, led by Taimur Alam, met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban on Sunday night. A day later, he collected the nomination form.

Barrister Nazmul Huda founded the Trinamool BNP. He was a minister in both 1991 and 2001 in Khaleda Zia's government. He later cut ties with the BNP and joined the BNF, but the party later expelled him.

Later, he founded the Trinamool BNP.