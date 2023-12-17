Sheikh Hasina has assets worth Tk 4.36cr

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's total assets stand at Tk 4.36 crore, according to her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

Her affidavit states that she earned Tk 1.07 crore last year and a significant portion of this came from agriculture, which saw a four-fold rise compared to what she earned in 2018.

According to Hasina's tax return, her income is Tk 1.91 crore.

Her income from securities also doubled. This corresponds with the fact that in the past four years, the nation's premier has purchased fixed deposits and savings certificates worth Tk 75 lakh.

Hasina is contesting the 12th parliamentary election from Gopalganj-6.

There is still an active legal case against her, which was filed in 2006 with the Paltan Police Station. The case was filed under sections 143, 323, 325, 326, 302, 307, 109, and 114 of the penal code. The sections pertain to unlawful assembly, battery and assault, and manslaughter.

The High Court had ordered the case to be re-investigated since the prime minister was not initially named in the first information report but rather included later when the charge sheet was submitted.

The premier has established 56 community clinics, retrofitted 117 primary schools, and built 30 bridges in her constituency. She also established 17,000 deep tube-wells and 13,600 rainwater harvesting systems for the community.