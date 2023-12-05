Shakib has Tk 55cr movable assets

Shakib Al Hasan's annual income is around Tk 5.5 crore while he has loans worth Tk 33 crore, according to documents he submitted to the Election Commission.

His profession pays him around Tk 5.33 crore while he earns Tk 22 lakh from bank deposits.

Shakib is an aspirant candidate in Magura-1 constituency with an Awami League ticket.

According to the affidavit submitted to the EC, Shakib has movable assets worth Tk 55 crore with a Tk 46.63 crore investment, and US$ 24,261, 25 bhori gold and furniture worth Tk 13 lakh.

He has investments in listed and unlisted companies in the capital market, bonds, and debentures, according to the affidavit.

He did not mention any immovable assets.

Shakib, skipper of Bangladesh national cricket team, has a BBA degree.

The Bangladesh's ace all-rounder first showed his interest to join politics in 2018, when the then ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was elected MP.

But later, he chose to play and recently after the last World Cup, has secured an AL nomination.