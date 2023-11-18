Shakib Al Hasan collects AL nomination forms for 3 seats

Shakib Al Hasan has collected Awami League nomination forms for three constituencies for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

His personal assistant collected the forms on his behalf from the AL central office on Bangabandhu Avenue this afternoon.

The three constituencies are Magura 1, Magura 2, and Dhaka 10.

A former Chhatra League leader, who is responsible for selling forms for Dhaka division, confirmed The Daily Star that Shakib bought a nomination form for Dhaka-10.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star obtained documents of Shakib buying the forms for Magura 1 and 2.