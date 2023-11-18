Elections
Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 18, 2023 05:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 18, 2023 06:57 PM

Elections

Shakib Al Hasan collects AL nomination forms for 3 seats

Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 18, 2023 05:43 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 18, 2023 06:57 PM

Shakib Al Hasan has collected Awami League nomination forms for three constituencies for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

His personal assistant collected the forms on his behalf from the AL central office on Bangabandhu Avenue this afternoon.

The three constituencies are Magura 1, Magura 2, and Dhaka 10.

A former Chhatra League leader, who is responsible for selling forms for Dhaka division, confirmed The Daily Star that Shakib bought a nomination form for Dhaka-10.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star obtained documents of Shakib buying the forms for Magura 1 and 2.

|নির্বাচন

৩ আসনে আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন ফরম কিনলেন সাকিব আল হাসান

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতার জন্য তিনটি আসনে আওয়ামী লীগের মনোনয়ন ফরম সংগ্রহ করেছেন সাকিব আল হাসান।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

জাতীয় পার্টিতে নতুন নাটক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে