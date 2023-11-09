Elections
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 08:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 08:41 PM

Elections

Patuakhali-1 By-Polls: AL candidate elected MP unopposed

Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 08:38 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 08:41 PM
Advocate Afzal Hossain. Photo: Star

Awami League's Organising Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain has been elected in Patuakhali-1 by-polls uncontested.

Patuakhali District Election Officer Khan Abi Shahnoor Khan confirmed this to our Patuakhali correspondent this afternoon.

"As there was no other candidate in the by-election and today was the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers, Afzal Hossain was declared elected Member of Parliament in the constituency," said the election officer.

Earlier on November 2, Patuakhai Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Noor Qutubul Alam declared his nomination letter valid after scrutinising it.

The constituency became vacant after the death of Advocate Shahjahan Mia on October 21. He was 83 years old.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, November 1 was the last day for filing nomination papers. The by-polls is scheduled to be held on November 26.

Patuakhali-1-constituency comprises of three upazilas -- Patuakhali Sadar, Dumki and Mirzaganj.

Comments

