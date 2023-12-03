Only 4.71pc of candidates are women

A total of 128 female candidates will run for 99 seats in the January 7 national election.

This is only 4.71 percent of the total 2,713 candidates taking part in the polls.

As many as 68 female candidates contested the 2018 general election. The figure was 3.64 percent of the total candidates, according to Election Commission data.

Only 16 out of the 29 political parties, who are contesting the polls, have fielded 83 female candidates. Besides, as many as 45 females will run as independents.

The Representation of the People Order (RPO)-1972 stipulates that political parties will set aside at least 33 percent of their all committee posts for women, including the central committee. However, the major political parties are yet to fulfil this obligation.

In 2021, the Election Commission set 2030 for fulfilling the obligation.

The ruling Awami League has fielded the highest 23 female candidates, including party President Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, incumbent MPs Matia Chowdhury, Umme Kulsum Smrity, Syeda Zakia Noor, Sagufta Yeasmin, Simin Hossain, Meher Afroze, and Selima Ahmed.

Jatiya Party has nominated nine female candidates, the second highest. Party Chief Patron Rawshan Ershad didn't collect its nomination form.

Only two female MPs, including Rawshan, are representing the JP in the 11th parliament. The other lawmaker, Nasrin Jahan Ratna, has secured party ticket.

JP presidium member Salma Islam and Sherifa Quader, wife of party Chairman GM Quader, are among the party's other nominees.

Only three out of the 91 candidates of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal are females, including Shirin Akhter MP.

Bangladesh Congress and the National People's Party (NPP) have nominated eight candidates each while the Trinamool BNP has fielded seven. Trinamool BNP Executive Chairman Antora Selim Huda will run for Munshiganj-1.

Among the candidate of Bangladesh Supreme Party, an Islamist party, six are females and one is a transgender. Urmi, the lone transgender nominee, will contest the polls in Gazipur-5.

The highest three female candidates will run for Rajshahi-1. Actor Sharmin Akter Nipa, better known as Mahiya Mahi, will run as an independent as she failed to secure an AL ticket. The other two candidates are NPP's Nurunnesa and independent Shahnewaz Ayesha Akhter Jahan.

Bangladesh Nationalist Movement has nominated singer Doly Shaontoni as its lone female candidate.