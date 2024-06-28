Law Reporters Forum: Ashraf-Ul president, Mission GS

Ashraf-Ul-Alam, special correspondent of daily Ajker Patrika, and Moneruzzaman Mission, senior reporter of daily New Age, have been elected president and general secretary of the Law Reporters Forum (LRF) respectively for 2024-2025.

The LRF is a platform of journalists covering law, justice and human rights issues.

Senior journalist Swapan Das Gupta, the chief election commissioner of the LRF, announced the results after the annual general meeting today on the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) premises in Dhaka.

The committee also comprises of 10 more office-bearers. They are Hasan Jabed of NTV (vice president); Alamgir Hossain of Jugantor (joint secretary); Monzur Hussain of channel 24 (finance secretary); SM Noor Mohammad of Ajker Patrika (organizing secretary); Zaker Hossain of NTV online (office secretary); Habibul Islam Habib of news24 ( publicity and publication secretary), Jabed Akhter of ATN News ( training and welfare secretary) Shamima Akhter of Desh TV (executive member), MA Naser of channel 24 (executive member) and Uppal Roy of Desh Rupantar (executive member).

Meanwhile, a counter-committee of the forum (LRF) has been formed by some reporters covering the Supreme Court events amid controversy over the application of the constitution of the organization.

Channel24's senior reporter Mas Udur Rahman Rana was made its president and the Financial Express's staff reporter Golam Rabbani was made its general secretary.

Aminul Islam Mallik, senior reporter of Dhaka Mail and Mahidi Hasan Dalim, senior reporter of Dhaka Post, have been selected as its vice president and joint secretary respectively.

Other office bearers of the committee are Afzal Hossain, special correspondent of Somoy TV (organising secretary); Bahauddin Al Imran of Bangla Tribune (Treasurer); senior reporter of Kaler Kantha Pias Talukder (magazine secretary); special reporter of channel 1 Mazharul Hoque Manna (executive member); staff reporter of the daily Ittefaq Didarul Alam and the daily Kal Bela's special reporter Kobir Hossain (executive member.