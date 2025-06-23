Interim govt issues statement following Nurul Huda's arrest

Interim government in statement last night said former chief election commissioner Nurul Huda was arrested by police in connection with a specific case.

The government took note of the chaotic situation created by a "mob" during the arrest and the physical assault on the accused, read the statement issued by the chief adviser's press wing.

"The government once again urges all citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

"All accused individuals will be brought to justice in accordance with the country's laws, and decisions regarding sub judice matters and individuals will be made by the courts," said the statement.

Assaulting the accused and subjecting them to physical abuse is illegal, contrary to the rule of law, and constitutes a criminal offence, it said.

The law enforcement agencies will identify those responsible for inciting unrest and "forming a mob" and will take appropriate action, it added.